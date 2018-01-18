Government to pledge extra £44m for Channel border security

Announcement will be made at the UK-France summit today

According to reports, UK government will pledge an extra £44.5m to be spent for enhancing the Channel border security.

Theresa May will make this announcement today as part of the UK-France summit at Sandhurst military academy, where French President Emmanuel Macron will also join her.

Following this announcement, Britain will pay £44.5m for extra security measures in France to prevent another refugee camp forming in Calais or any other Channel port. The extra cash will reportedly go towards fencing, CCTV and other detection technology in Calais and other ports.

A Government spokesperson told Sky News: “This is about investing in and enhancing the security of the UK border. Just as we invest in our borders around the rest of the UK, it is only right that we constantly monitor whether there is more we can be doing at the UK border controls in France and Belgium to ensure they are as secure as possible”.

According to BBC, Britain is also expected to commit to taking more migrants from Calais, especially unaccompanied children.

