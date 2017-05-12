Good Samaritans help female biker after thugs try to steal her motorbike

Everything you need to know

A video has shown a couple of Good Samaritans helping a female biker as thugs on mopeds attempted to steal her motorbike.

The footage shows the victim who is wearing red and white biker gear attempting to wrestle a thug off her bike in Sutton, south London.

The thug then lashes out at the owner and punches the woman in the face.

A man and woman are seen rushing to help the woman, they pulled the bike to the ground and shoved the attacker away. The incident was filmed by a witness from a nearby window.

Three 14-year-old boys were arrested over the incident.

Two pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob and were given Youth Rehabilitation Orders at Croydon Youth Court in April.

The third denied the same charge and will appear in court on the 12 June.