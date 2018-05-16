Global billionaire population hits record high

Hint: A ‘dramatic improvement’ in billionaires’ assets

The world’s billionaire population has jumped by 15 per cent to 2,754 individuals, surpassing the previous record of 2,473 in 2015, according to the fifth edition of its annual Billionaire census.

The number of billionaires worldwide increased by 14.9 per cent to 2,754 last year amid “remarkable performances in equity markets and global economy”, according to the report by ultra-rich research firm Wealth-X.

The census also found a “dramatic improvement” in billionaires’ assets, with their combined wealth increasing by $1.8bn to $9.2tn, as the very rich streak further away from the general population.

“Although the year 2017 had its fair share of political upheaval, the remarkable performances in equity markets and the global economy supported robust wealth gains across the financial, commodity, technology and industrial sector,” Winston Chesterfield, a director of Wealth-X, said.

The 10 richest billionaires collectively hold assets worth more than $660bn.