Glitch may delay thousands of European flights

Breaking News

Half of all flights in European airspace could reportedly be delayed following a technical glitch at the Eurocontrol centre in Brussels.

The problem is expected to be solved by late evening today, according to the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol).

There has been a failure of the Enhanced Tactical Flow Management System. Contingency procedures are being put in place which will have the effect of reducing the capacity of the European network by approximately 10%. Further information will be provided as soon as possible. — EUROCONTROL (@eurocontrol) April 3, 2018

“The issue with the ETFMS system has been identified and action is underway to return to normal operations,” said a statement, adding: “However, flight plans filed before 10:26 UTC were lost, and aircraft operators have been requested to refile these flight plans for all aircraft that have not yet departed.”

Eurocontrol coordinates airspace over all 41-member states and expected to process as many as 29,500 flights today.

