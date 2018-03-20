GKN hits back at Melrose for 'misleading' pension claims

Find out here

A day after Melrose said that it would inject about £1bn into GKN’s pension scheme, British engineering company GKN slammed Melrose today for making “misleading statements” regarding its pension scheme.

But GKN hit back saying: “These comments are misleading as to the true status of GKN’s pension obligations post the combination of our driveline business with Dana.”

GKN finance director Jos Sclater added: “A month ago, Melrose appeared to suggest that its plan to pay £150m into the pension was sufficient. Now it appears to have unveiled a £1bn plan that would achieve less than GKN’s own agreement with the trustees, at a greater cash cost which would erode shareholder value. I think our shareholders deserve better.”

Melrose had said yesterday that GKN’s planned tie-up of its car part arm with US firm Dana would “orphan” the GKN’s aerospace arm with £3bn of pension liabilities.