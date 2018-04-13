Get ready for chaos as District Line hit by 24 hour-strike

13 April 2018 | By Purvai Dua

District line

Twitter erupts with angry tweets

Commuters are set to face delays on the District line services today amid the 24-hour planned strike from 12.01am until 11.59pm. The rest of the Tube network will operate as normal.

The walkout, organised by the Aslef union, is over the treatement of a driver who allegedly passed three red signals in his 11 weeks driving, according to the Evening Standard.

TfL said it was “simply not safe for this employee to continue in a role as a driver” and that he was offered another role.

 

 

Related Articles

Social Bookmarks