Get ready for chaos as District Line hit by 24 hour-strike

Twitter erupts with angry tweets

Commuters are set to face delays on the District line services today amid the 24-hour planned strike from 12.01am until 11.59pm. The rest of the Tube network will operate as normal.

The walkout, organised by the Aslef union, is over the treatement of a driver who allegedly passed three red signals in his 11 weeks driving, according to the Evening Standard.

TfL said it was “simply not safe for this employee to continue in a role as a driver” and that he was offered another role.

Just got into London & the district line has a reduced service due to a strike. Their on strike in support of a driver who ran 3 red lights in 11 weeks & was given another role. Absolute madness, what if this idiot had caused a major accident & killed 1000’s??? #TubeStrike — amit sohal (@amitsinghsohal) April 13, 2018

Arrived at work at stupid o’clock of 8.10! Thought I would leave early in case it was busy because of the district line strike, forgetting that people are still off on Easter holiday! Oh well coffee it is. — Emma Shaw (@handylibrarian) April 13, 2018 District line strike!!! Really. If someone runs a red light and kills people would that be ok. They weren’t sacked. Pathetic — D Wood (@Dorothy_Wood) April 13, 2018

I don’t know why everyone is annoyed at the District Line Tube strike. It would be more unusual if the District Line actually ran a good service pic.twitter.com/MKFzMJHzAa — JACOB (@jacobbeechamm) April 13, 2018