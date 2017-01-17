George Michael's friend says "hard drugs had been back in his life"

Michael died on Christmas Day

George Michael’s friend Andros Georgiou has linked the singer’s death to drugs.

He told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme that “hard drugs had been back in his life”. He also added that the singer had been addicted to crack cocaine in the past.

Georgiou grew up with Michael and they often referred to each other as cousins. He added: “I just think he took too much of something, mixed with antidepressants.”

Police have said post mortem results were “inconclusive”.

Georgiou believes Michaels death was an accident.

He told the programme: “I believe he had suicidal thoughts, because his mental health was all over the place. But I don’t believe this was suicide,”

Michael died aged 53 on Christmas Day.