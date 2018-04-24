General Electric to trial world's largest wind turbines in Britain

Signed a five-year contract with the UK government

US energy giant General Electric (GE) has signed a five-year contract with the UK government to test the world’s largest wind turbine in a facility in northeast England.

“This is an important agreement because it will enable us to prove Haliade-X in a faster way by putting it under controlled and extreme conditions,” John Lavelle, president & CEO of GE’s Offshore Wind business said in a statement.

The American company also said the partnership would help develop the UK supply chain in the renewable sector.

Britain’s energy and clean growth minister Claire Perry welcomed the development and said it highlights Britain’s world class research and testing facilities.