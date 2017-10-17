Gear up, London's Toxicity Charge starts next week

New charge will attempt to bring down pollution levels in the capital

Just days after a report highlighted how London is on the verge of a public health emergency, a new charge will be slapped on offenders as London gears up to introduce the Toxicity charge (T-charge) on October 23.

While Congestion Charge and Low Emission Zone are already in place, the T-charge is reportedly the most radical pollution measures to date.

Within a week from today, those who own older and more polluting vehicles will have to pay a fee of £10, on top of the regular £11.50 congestion charge, meaning motorists with older cars entering the centre of London at peak times will have to pay a total of £21.50.

Heavy polluting vehicles will also have to pay if they enter the congestion charging zone of central London, which will be on top of the £11.50 congestion charge. The zone will operate between 7am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

All petrol and diesel cars and vans entering central London during the chargeable hours will have to meet with Euro 4 exhaust standards to avoid having to pay the charge. These standards defines the acceptable limits for emissions and covers cars, vans, buses, coaches and lorries. If your car was registered before 2005, it may not meet Euro 4 exhaust emission standards so might be eligible for the T-Charge.

You can check if you are required to pay here.

While motorcycles are exempt from the T-Charge, quadricycles or motorists tricycles have to meet Euro 3 emission standards to avoid paying.

The initiative is the brainchild of Mayor Sadiq Khan, who confirmed this development in February in an effort to clean up the city’s air.

