Gas leak at King’s Cross

Offices have been evacuated and a large cordon was put into place due to a gas leak at Kings Cross.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 1pm.

Offices situated in area had to be evacuated, this included the Guardian Newspaper.

One person wrote on social media: “In the midst of a huge evacuation near Kings cross - big gas main has been hit!”

One Twitter user posted this photo:

Evacuated from our #KingsCrossoffice due to a #gasleak. Thankful for the weather! pic.twitter.com/GLJ4tcMKpD — James Connolly (@JECTweets) March 9, 2017

Scotland Yard confirmed the evacuation in York Road, Kings Cross.

As well as this nearby Wharfdale Road has also been sealed off due to an alert at around 12:40pm. A Met Police Spokesperson has said people should avoid the area.

A spokeswoman confirmed that the London Fire Brigade has been called to the scene to help assist police officers.

