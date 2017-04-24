Gang of school children attack man in Chiswick

Trouble in Chiswick

Monday a large gang of schoolchildren ‘beat up’ a middle-aged man in Chiswick High Road around 6:15pm.

Alice Terry a witness told the Evening Standard: “I witnessed a load of school kids running up and down Chiswick High Road, and then they attacked a guy.”

“Some men in the pub with me said it was an altercation over him ripping one of their jackets.”

“They all tried to run into the Kitchen Pantry cafe, and were kicked out.”

“Then police arrived, followed by a car, and broke them all up. The main perpetrator is currently being questioned.”

Alice Terry continued with another tweet.

Well that was an eventful 45mins. Hope the guy who was attacked by school kids was OK. Chiswick drama #chiswick#w4 — Alice Terry (@aliceterry_w4) April 24, 2017

Police rushed to the scene and Kat Jones a local business owner said that she saw loads of kids running down Devonshire road.

Anna Jasinska who works at the Kitchen and Pantry said to the Evening Standard that the people “attacked and older guy” who sort refuge in the café based on Chiswick High road.

She continued to say that: “He was okay, he’s with the policeman now.”

Two males were arrested under the suspicion of actual bodily harm.