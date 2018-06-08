G7 summit: PM to meet all allies except Donald Trump?

Find out here

As leaders of the G7 group are gathering in Canada for the summit today, it is reported that PM Theresa May will have formal meetings with all the leaders except US President Donald Trump.

Trump is at odd with the allies—the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan— over his steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

May told reporters on the plane to the summit: “I made my views clear on the steel and aluminium tariffs that President Trump has announced, I have done that directly to him. My most recent conversation with him was on Monday this week.

“We disagree with these, we think they’re unjustified. Obviously the European Union will be responding. We want to ensure, and we’re working with others in the European Union to ensure, that this response is proportionate, that it is within the WTO rules.

“As the UK, we want to be a great champion of free trade around the world and that’s what we will continue to be. I will continue to put the argument for the importance of those trade relationships around the world and I’ll be doing that here at the G7 as I have done elsewhere and will continue to do elsewhere.”