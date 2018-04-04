Future iPhones to have curved screens and touchless iOS?

Find out what people with knowledge of the matter say

Tech giant Apple is reportedly in the early stages of developing two new technologies, which could or could not make their way into the future iPhones.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, a report in Bloomberg states that Apple is working on touchless gesture control and curved screens for future iPhones.

The control feature would let the users perform some tasks by moving their finger close to the screen without actually tapping it. Meanwhile, the curved screens are expected to bend slightly from top to bottom.

An Apple spokeswoman, however, declined to comment on this.

The company is also rumoured to be working on yet more phones with the OLED display and edge-to-edge design of the iPhone X, with a bigger and smaller versions said to be planned for later this year.