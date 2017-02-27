Funniest reactions to the Oscar mistake

27 February 2017 | By Chloé Western

During the Oscars, La La Land mistakenly won best picture, the real winner was Moonlight.

The La La Land cast were in the middle of their acceptance speech when the mistake came to light, here are some of the funniest reactions we found on Twitter:

 

