Funniest reactions to the Oscar mistake
Take a look…
During the Oscars, La La Land mistakenly won best picture, the real winner was Moonlight.
The La La Land cast were in the middle of their acceptance speech when the mistake came to light, here are some of the funniest reactions we found on Twitter:
Why didn’t Warren Beatty announce the Election results? #Oscars #Oscar2017#OscarMistake#Moonlightpic.twitter.com/FdGtuEh6Bq
— Ryan Knight (@the_ryan_knight) February 27, 2017
I love this #Oscar2017pic.twitter.com/uDyqHZsbNy
— Mason (@MasonAlderson01) February 27, 2017
#HeartBreakWhat could have been and what actually happened.#Oscars #oscarmistake#LALALAND#Moonlinghtpic.twitter.com/v1sApgSmfF
— Kutty Padmini (@KuttyPadhmini) February 27, 2017
WOOOW!!! #oscarmistakemade me sit ALL the way up in my bed!! #Oscars2017pic.twitter.com/LLQqBq6902
— Louie V (@DaLouieV) February 27, 2017