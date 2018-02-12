FTSE, European stock markets are rebounding

Markets started the week on a brighter note

The FTSE 100 rebounded from last week’s sell-off thanks to a relief rally in commodities stocks. The European markets also started the week on a brighter note.

The FTSE 100 gained 1.1 per cent to 7,171.08 while the FTSE 250 gained 1.1 per cent. Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP rose 1.8 and 2.1 per cent respectively, as crude prices also climbed back up from last week’s declines.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Dax added 1 per cent and France’s Cac rose by 0.9 per cent.US stock futures are also rising today.

Wall Street suffered its worst percentage fall since August 2011 when Dow Jones dropped as much as 6.2 per cent in last week trading.

Some £147bn was wiped off the leading UK stock index in the past two weeks volatality, while over $5 trillion has been wiped from global stock markets since January 26, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.