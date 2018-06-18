FTSE 100 remains flat amid trade war fears

Sterling also fell against the dollar

FTSE 100 was in the red today as trade tensions between the US and China kept the pressure on equity markets across Europe. Meanwhile, the pound also fell against the dollar — fell 0.3 per cent to $1.3234 in early trading.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by 0840 GMT, at its lowest since May 30 but substantially outperforming other European stock markets. Germany’s DAX was also down 0.8 per cent.

FTSE was helped by strong financial and energy stocks, while a weaker pound also boosted the market’s mainly exporting companies. Germany, meanwhile, is home to big autos stocks which are in the firing line of trade tariffs.

Last Friday, US President Donald Trump had announced tariffs on $50bn of Chinese imports from China starting on July 6

