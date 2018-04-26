Free booze: Here's how to grab a free beer in London today

Its only for today!

For today only, a mystery brewer are giving away free beer outside the O2 in North Greenwich.

And if you are not able to make it in person, then all you need to do is sign yourself up on FreeProperBeer.com and redeem the free booze in over 200 venues across the city.

“Of course it’s a risk but we know our beer speaks for itself. We’re literally putting our money where Londoners’ mouths are,” the brewer told media.

“If they like it - great, if they don’t it was free anyway so no harm done, and either way they’ll know what proper beer tastes like!”

This is not all. The identity of the mystery brewer will be revealed to the participants in a message after they’ve enjoyed their drink.

