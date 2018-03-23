France hostage crisis: Three killed in standoff with 'ISIS soldier'

Gunman held up a car, opened fire on police and then took hostages in a supermarket

Three people were killed today in southwestern France after a gunman held up a car, opened fire on police and then took hostages in a supermarket, screaming “Allahu Akbar”. He was later gunned down by special forces police.

The Islamic State group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting and hostage-taking, saying the attack was carried by one of its “soldiers.”

The 25-year-old gunman screamed his support for the terrorist group as he carried out the killings around the South West town of Carcassonne, while also seriously wounding two others.

He also shouted: “You’re bombing Syria, you’re going to die” and said he wanted the Isis terrorist Salah Abdeslam - the prime surviving suspect in the Islamic State attacks that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015— freed from prison, according to reports.

The killer was finally fatally shot by police special forces shortly after 2pm. Interior Minister Collomb said he was “killed inside the Super U store”.