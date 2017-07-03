Five things to do this July in London

Which one will you go to?

Summer is well and truly upon us and the city is buzzing with amazing events to ensure you make the most of the longer days and warmer nights, from flower shows to art exhibitions, themed evenings to choir performances. There is an abundance of wondrous goings-on across the city this month within the Unique Venues of London members venues, that will leave you feeling inspired.

RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show, Hampton Court Palace- 4-9 July

Retuning once again, this high-summer event takes place over 34 acres in the spectacular grounds of Hampton Court Palace, a major tourist attraction cared for by the independent charity Historic Royal Palaces. As well as featuring world-class gardens and marquees showcasing work by some of the country’s leading designers and nurseries, there is also the opportunity to browse more than 300 stalls brimming with gardening products and delicious food. With stunning flower displays and demonstrations by both celebrity gardeners and chefs, it’s no wonder the show attracts over 130,000 visitors every year.

Summer Exhibition 2017, The Royal Academy of Arts - 13 June- 20 August

The Royal Academy of Arts, located in the heart of London, is a place where art is made, exhibited and debated as well as being home to the Summer Exhibition, the oldest and largest open-submission exhibition in the world. Now in its 249th year the Summer Exhibition promises a panorama of inspiring work from artists worldwide with work contributed by everyone from emerging artists to the biggest names in contemporary art and architecture. Showcasing a variety of work in all media, including painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking, architecture and film; this must-see show is a unique window into all areas of the contemporary art world.

Chorus Festival, Southbank Centre- 1 -2 July

Held at the Southbank Centre, the UK’s largest arts complex, Chorus Festival celebrates the power of the voice and the spirit of communal singing with a weekend of performances by choirs from across the Nordic regions. Curated by the Southbank Centre’s vocal initiative, Voicelab, the festival aims to unite and inspire people through singing. The festival offers an amazing opportunity to be immersed in the voices of choirs from across the region such as Kammerkór Suðurlands (South Iceland Chamber Choir) plus Swedish folk singers Åkervinda share their unique arrangements in an exciting workshop. Open to all ages, this is a unique way to explore traditional and contemporary Nordic vocal music.

Pavilion Lates, Dulwich Picture Gallery- Until 28 July

To celebrate 200 years since it opened Dulwich Picture Gallery, the world’s first purpose-built public art gallery, is hosting a summer of free Friday Lates centered around its new pavilion. Bringing you face-to-face with experts through debate, film, performance, music, interactive workshops and more, this imaginative programme will offer you the chance to experience the Gallery like never before, all with a cocktail in hand. Enjoy the gardens by twilight or explore the paintings and unique architecture through an alternative dance tour, what better way to welcome in the weekend and expand your mind this summer?

Masterpiece 2017, Royal Hospital Chelsea- Until 5 July

Discover beautiful artwork, antiques and textiles whilst wandering around the enchanting South Grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea this July. Held every year, Masterpiece is an unmissable event at the height of the capital’s summer arts season. This fusion of heritage and style, tradition and the contemporary draws close to 40,000 visitors each year for an exceptional week of cultural, culinary and social experiences in the heart of London. The Masterpiece fair is a leading international event for viewing and buying the finest works of art, from antiquity to the present day and has a unique focus on cross-collecting a fusion of heritage and style, and tradition and the contemporary.

