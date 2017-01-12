Five fun facts about Big Ben

Do you know any of these?

Take a look at these fun facts about one of London’s most popular tourist attractions.

1. Big Ben chimes every 15 minutes and can be heard from as far as five miles away.

2. The clock mechanism was designed by Edmund Beckett Denison who wasn’t a clock maker, he was actually a lawyer.

3. The clock faces are cleaned every 5 years using only soap and water.

4. The tower faced some problems during construction with delivery delays, budget issues, and bureaucracy.

5. Each clock face has a description in Latin which says “DOMINE SALVAM FAC REGINAM NOSTRAM VICTORIAM PRIMAM” or “Oh Lord, keep safe our Queen Victoria the First”.