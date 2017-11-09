First snow? Bitter chill to take over Britain this weekend

Tropical storm Rina is also moving towards the British Isles

Temperatures are set to plummet, with the Met Office predicting that the first snow of the year could fall this weekend. Tropical Storm Rina is also moving over the Atlantic towards the British Isles with winds reaching 60mph.

A heap of high pressure is building near Greenland which could bring a bitterly cold end to November for Britain.

Met forecaster Aidan McGivern said: “The air will be cold enough for some hill snow. Turning much colder this weekend, and feeling cold in the wind, there will be some showers coming courtesy of that wind. Particularly from the north and western coasts.”

Forecasters are closely watching conditions in the far north-west, as there is a possibility of a raw Arctic blast sweeping across Britain during latter stages of the month and setting the temperatures plunging to as low as -11C.

Senior meteorologist Dr Michael de Villiers, of The Weather Channel, stated: “When the Atlantic high ridges northwards to Greenland it implies low pressure further east over Europe. This means a colder northerly flow between the high and the low and a warmer southerly flow east of the low.”

“The exact positions of the two systems is critical. If the low is centred over the UK, cold air is restricted to the extreme west of Europe in a north to north-westerly air flow, while the east of Europe will be in milder, warmer air…”

“Maximum temperatures are likely to be in low single figures for parts of the UK, but below freezing in the north and at higher altitude,” he added.