First look: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invites

Find out here

Kensington Palace has tweeted that approximately 600 people have been sent formal invitations earlier this week to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May.

A select 200 close friends have also been invited to an after party at Frogmore House.

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

The invitations havce been printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine and gilded around the edge.

The invitations have been produced by Barnard and Westwood, which has held the “Royal Warrant for Printing & Bookbinding by Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen” since 1985.