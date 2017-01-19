First ever direct Chinese freight train arrives in London

Did you see the train come into the capital?

The first ever direct Chinese freight train has arrived in Barking, east-London.

The train left the city of Yiwu 18 days ago, and carried with it millions of pounds’ worth of different goods.

The train travelled a whopping 7,500 miles across seven different countries and made its way through the channel tunnel to London where it was met by crowds of people.

Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell said: “This is great news for the borough and London.”

“It’s a sign of Barking and Dagenham being at the epicentre of the capital’s eastward shift. You could say it’s the rising east meets the far East.”

London is now the 15th European country to be served by freight trains from China.