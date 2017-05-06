Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Covent Garden

6 May 2017 | By LLB Reporter

Here’s what happened

Saturday afternoon 12 fire engines and 80 firefighters fight a blaze in Long Acre, Covent Garden.

Shoppers and tourists took to Twitter to post their pictures:

 

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said: “Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters and officers are dealing with a fire on Long Acre in Covent Garden this afternoon.

Andrew Cummings posted this on Twitter:

“Part of a mansard roof is alight in a building which consists of a shop and five floors of dwellings above it. 

“The Brigade was called at 12.56pm and is still at the scene. Crews from Lambeth, Euston, Soho, Dowgate, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Chelsea and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. 

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

London Fire Brigade posted this tweet:

Steve Ralfe posted this on Twitter:

 

