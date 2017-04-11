Fire breaks out at Wax Chandlers Hall in the City of London

Fire breaks out

London Fire Brigade tackled a blaze at a livery hall at around 4:30pm Monday at the Wax Chandlers Hall in Gresham street.

City Police tweeted: “We’re at Gresham Street with @LondonFire dealing with a fire at Wax Chandlers’ Hall. Some road closures nearby; plan your journey carefully.”

We’re at Gresham Street with @LondonFire dealing with a fire at Wax Chandlers’ Hall. Some road closures nearby; plan your journey carefully. — City Police (@CityPolice) April 11, 2017

London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire in the basement of a Livery hall on Gresham Street in the City.

“The fire is affecting part of the four-storey hall’s basement.”

“Around 50 people left the building before the Brigade arrived.”

“The Brigade was called at 4.34pm. Crews from Dowgate, Soho, Shadwell and Dockhead fire stations are at the scene.”

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.”