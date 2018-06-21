Fintech unicorn launches app store for business banking

Revolut is signing up over 120 businesses per day

Banking challenger Revolut has launched Revolut Connect — one of the easiest and fastest ways to connect Revolut for Business accounts to everyday business tools and apps.

The London-based unicorn is currently signing up over 120 businesses per day to Revolut for Business accounts across the UK and Europe, with 60,000 signed up to date. Existing business users have already sent over $350m worth of transfers since the service launched last June, saving UK and European businesses over $14m in fees to date.

Revolut Connect allows companies to easily connect and build integrations for the most popular business apps, including accounting platforms like FreeAgent, communication tools like Slack, apps to help with tax, payroll, expense management and more. Apps such as Xero, Sage, FreshBooks and Quaderno are also coming soon, as Revolut looks to provide even more integration options.

Revolut has also ensured that businesses are always in control of their data and security. When businesses use Revolut Connect to integrate with a third-party app, they can decide what data can be shared, and even pause or stop sharing at any time - all from their Revolut for Business account.