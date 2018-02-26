Find out who scooped Time Inc's UK titles

Time UK’s titles include NME, Woman’s Weekly, Horse & Hound

London-based private equity group Epiris announced today a deal to buy the UK arm of Time from Meredith Corporation, only a month after the US group Meredith purchased the magazine publisher.

According to reports, Epiris is an investor in a diverse portfolio of companies including restaurant chain TGI Fridays.

“At its heart this is a diverse, robust and cash-generative business,” Chris Hanna, partner at Epiris told media, adding: “We intend to bring clarity and simplicity

The UK business is led by chief executive and PPA chairman Marcus Rich, who joined in 2014 from DMG Media. Rich told Campaign: “Time Inc UK is home to some of the best known brands in the UK and we are delighted to be partnering with Epiris and with Bernard as we continue our transformation journey.

“They share the same vision for our business and we are excited by the fresh insight they will bring as we shape our shared plans for the business in the years ahead.”

Financial terms of the sale have not been disclosed yet.

