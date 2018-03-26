Find out: Royal Mail increases stamp prices

Raising the cost of posting first and second class letters

From March 26, Royal Mail is reportedly raising the cost of posting both first and second class letters and large letters.

The price of a first-class stamp rose from 65p to 67p today while a second-class stamp went from 56p to 58p.

Royal Mail said that it has not taken the decision to raise the prices lightly, and that Britain’s “stamp prices are among the best value in Europe”.

“We understand how hard it is for many companies in the current economic environment,” said a Royal Mail spokesperson, adding: “For that reason, we have considered any changes very carefully and have sought to minimise their impact on our customers. We also want to reiterate our ambition to remain a trusted and valued business partner and being the best delivery and mail business for your needs.”