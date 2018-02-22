Find out: 7 tech startups joining Facebook's London incubator

LDN_LAB to support startups building communities through technology

Facebook has today launched its first in-house start-up incubator — LDN_LAB — which will be home to 2,300 people by the end of 2018.

Led by an advisory panel, including Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook EMEA VP, and in partnership with London-based investment fund Bethnal Green Ventures, the LDN_LAB programme has been designed to support startups building communities through technology, with the goal to fuel innovation, create economic impact, and bootstrap the next generation of start-ups in the UK tech eco-system.

The first chapter of LDN_LAB will host seven start-ups, each chosen from a pool of over 100 applicants, five of which have female founders. Each business has been selected because they focus on using technology to build communities.

Teacherly (from Derby) A collaborative platform for teachers to create and share lesson plans. Teacherly offers a faster, easier and smarter way for teachers to plan and deliver teaching and helps reduce the burden of planning by building a community of teachers who can share materials and lesson plans.

OLIO (from London and Bristol) Connects neighbours with each other and with local shops so surplus food can be shared, not thrown away.

Goodgym (from London) A non-profit digital platform that connects runners with volunteering tasks in their communities.

Sharecare (from London) Revolutionising care by connecting and mobilising a unique community of local volunteers to provide elderly people with help for everyday tasks.

Mush (from London) The number one app for new mums in the UK. Connecting mums through a local social network.

Rabble (from London) Getting more people into fitness by disguising exercise as games. Founded by a former Olympic athlete.

Tabl (from London) the UK's first independent food community and marketplace, allowing people to buy directly from craft producers, attend inspiring food events and experiences and find unique recipes created by the community.

Talking about the latest step in Facebook’s ongoing investment in the UK, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan: “Facebook’s LDN_LAB will be a fantastic addition to London’s world-class tech ecosystem - particularly with its focus on tech for community benefit. The capital is alive with exciting tech start-ups and entrepreneurs and this initiative will help them to transform their ideas into the next big thing.”