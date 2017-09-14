Fighting breaks out as 20,000 Cologne fans march through the capital

Breaking News

Fighting has broken out in London Thursday afternoon, ahead of Arsenal’s match this evening, around 20,000 supporters of the German team, FC Koln marched through the city.

Footage has emerged on Twitter showing people being kicked and punched as the FC Koln fans march through the streets of London.

This video footage shows the German fans marching through Wardour Street in Soho, they then completely took over Oxford Street as they marched through making their way to the Emirates Stadium.

FC Koln have arrived & theyve brought 70% of any atmosphere the emirates will have tonight. pic.twitter.com/wlm9sG1XHg — EmanDaGoon (@EmanDaGoonn) September 14, 2017

Office workers and Londoners took to Twitter to show German fans marching through London.

Cologne fans in Oxford street pic.twitter.com/gPMz7Q3Rwo — Damien Cavanagh (@Damocavanagh) September 14, 2017

Most of the fans were singing as they marched London with no violence, the police said that no arrests have been made.

A Met Police spokesman said: “At around 15:00hrs on Thursday, 14 September a large group of football fans gathered in Oxford Street, W1.

“The group were at the location for about 30 minutes whilst they boarded public transport to travel to a football match this evening.

“They did throw bottles and let off flares, but there was no significant disorder, police were on scene and there have been no arrests. The group has now left the area.”

