Facebook suspends 200 rogue apps over data scandal

Find out here

In a response to data mining scandal around political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Facebook has so far suspended around 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps.

The apps were suspended pending a thorough investigation into whether they misused any data, said Ime Archibong, Facebook’s vice president of product partnerships.

“There is a lot more work to be done to find all the apps that may have misused people’s Facebook data - and it will take time,” Archibong said, adding: “We have large teams of internal and external experts working hard to investigate these apps as quickly as possible.”

Facebook also said it has looked into thousands of apps till date as part of an investigation.