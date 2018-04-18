Face data? Why Facebook is pushing for facial recognition again

Only for EU and Canada so far

Facebook has announced that it would be seeking consent from users for targeted advertising, storage of sensitive information, and facial recognition technology (for EU and Canada users so far) to help it comply with EU’s General Data Protection Regulation next month.

“We’re not asking for new rights to collect, use or share your data on Facebook, and we continue to commit that we do not sell information about you to advertisers or other partners,” Facebook executives Erin Egan and Ashlie Beringer said in a recent blogpost.

The sociel media giant is already embroiled in a data mining scandal related to the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. It is also facing a class-action lawsuit in the US for deploying the facial recognition technology there without users’ explicit consent.