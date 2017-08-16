‘Explosion’ heard at Southend Airport as an aircraft hangar is on fire

Here’s what happened

An aircraft hangar at Southend Airport is on fire Wednesday afternoon and black plumes of smoke can be seen for miles.

Witnesses described hearing an “explosion” then the huge hangar went up in flames, Essex County Fire and Rescue had six fire engines battling the fire.

@YourSouthend working next to the airport seeing this! Fire trucks now here to control it pic.twitter.com/uqorEp7Wf9 — Stacey Dawson (@Staaceedawson) August 16, 2017

A spokesperson for Essex Fire Brigade said: “Firefighters have been called to an incident this morning involving an aircraft hangar.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene they reported the large hangar was on fire. Six fire engines were requested to help tackle the fire.”

Firefighters have worked extremely hard to quickly extinguigh the fire at @SouthendAirport. The fire is almost out. https://t.co/Q489n9cRdG pic.twitter.com/btURrFRJz5 — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) August 16, 2017

The fire had broken out near the perimeter and the airport was running normally.

Peter Gettings, was waiting to board his flight, he said to Essex Live: “I spoke to airport staff and they said it was a fire at one of the hangers on the perimeter of the airport.

“I could see the flames from the terminal - they were not particularly high but it was really thick black smoke.”

A spokesperson for the airport said: ”Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is currently dealing with an incident at the Air Livery hanger on the north side of the airfield. London Southend Airport is still open and operating as normal.”