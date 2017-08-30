Exploding e-cigarette sparks bomb scare at Euston Station

Here’s what happened

Euston station was evacuated Tuesday evening due to a bomb scare after an e-cigarette exploded in a commuters bag, armed police surrounded the station and locked it down.

All happening down in the smoke, Euston station evacuated. Never seen so many old bill and tactical units go steaming past! pic.twitter.com/VhqcLBgYT1 — Brett (@Rampage_9) August 29, 2017

The security alert sounded and hundreds of people were led out of the underground and the over ground station, witnesses said there was a lot of confusion.

A witness said that there was a large number of police officers wearing body armour and helmets at the entrance to the station.

@BBCBreaking @SkyNews Evacuated from #Euston police rushing to the station, stay away from the area. keep safe pic.twitter.com/xHIdCsK4h7 — The Street Gym (@TheStreetgym) August 29, 2017

Kevin Carr said his train was pulling into the station then, “The doors opened and was just queuing to get out,” he said.

“Suddenly the driver screams ‘get back on the train, everyone get back on the train. I saw people running up the platforms to get away from the main concourse.

Ummm there’s a huge police presence and a bomb squad at Euston station pic.twitter.com/LhikjX6gvK — katy (@haymaya_) August 29, 2017

He added: “Two guys jumped onto our carriage who were on concourse at the time and said people were screaming and running to get away.

“According to them there was a smoking bit of baggage on the concourse.”