Ex-Malaysian PM arrested in $4.5bn corruption probe

Would be charged in court on Wednesday

Najib Razak, former prime minister of Malaysia, has been arrested by Malaysian anti-corruption agents for his alleged role in the 1MDB scandal, in which billions were embezzled from a government fund.

Authorities said that Razak would be charged in court on Wednesday.

Najib’s arrest was in relation to a probe into SRC International, a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit, a task force investigating the fund said today. One source close to Najib’s family said he was expected to be charged with abuse of power at SRC.

Anti-graft agents picked up Najib from his home after serving him with a remand order, sources close to the family said.

A Najib spokesman did not immediately have a comment and Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing.