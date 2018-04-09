Ex-BHS owner to sue Sir Philip Green in a bid to resurrect his career

Find out here

Former BHS owner, Dominic Chappell, plans to sue Arcadia Group boss Sir Philip Green and contest a proposed boardroom ban in a bid to repair his “tarnished ­reputation”, according to reports.

It was announced last month that the Insolvency Service plans to ban Chappell for up to 15 years from serving as a company director following an investigation into the retailer’s collapse. Three other former BHS directors could also face a ban.

The thrice-bankrupt businessman has hit back at the Insolvency Service proposal for taking no action against Sir Philip, saying the authority has “not got the guts to go after Green”.

Chappell had bought the department store chain for £1 from Sir Philip Green in March 2015.