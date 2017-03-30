Eurostar bans all liquids after terror alert

What happened?

A terror alert was issued on a Eurostar service from Belgium to London and passengers were banned from taking liquids on board yesterday morning.

Extra security was deployed after police had received a threat warning for the 10:56 Belgium to London service. With no warning travellers were forced at the check-in desk in Belgium to throw away all toiletries, perfumes and drinks.

Normally there is no limit for liquids on Eurostar. A spokesman for Eurostar said: “Our services always operate at the highest levels of security, with 100 per cent of bags and passengers checked before departure.

“Security procedures are set by the authorities, and on some occasions we may be advised to implement additional checks.”

Passengers took to social media, a furious passenger said on Facebook: “Warning! I just took the Eurostar in Brussels and ALL liquids are now forbidden. No perfume, no shampoo, no beer… terrible to throw them all away.”

Another customer said: “Send an email or at least tweet on the liquids next time… had to throw away my perfume - was my Xmas present.”