European Commission raids Murdoch's Fox offices in London

Amid market abuse inquiry

The European Commission has raided the offices of a number of companies involved in sports broadcasting rights, including a unit of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox, as part of its probe on potential abuse of dominant position in the broadcasting of major sports events.

A spokesman for Murdoch’s company confirmed the development: “Fox Networks Group (FNG) is cooperating fully with the EC inspection.” FNG is an operating unit of Fox, which distributes TV and cable channels and content around the world.

A commission spokesman also added: “The European commission can confirm that on 10 April its officials carried out unannounced inspections in several member states at the premises of companies active in the distribution of media rights and related rights pertaining to various sports events and/or their broadcasting. Unannounced inspections are a preliminary step into suspected anticompetitive practices.”

The news of the raid comes at a time when the entertainment giant is engaged in string of deals that are facing regulatory approval.