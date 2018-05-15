'EU paid Airbus $18bn in illegal subsidies'

World Trade Organisation ruled today

The World Trade Organisation ruled today that the EU paid billions of dollars in illegal subsidies to Airbus.

The US Trade Representative said the ruling opens the way for placing tariffs on EU goods unless it stops “harming U.S. interests”.

The WTO dismissed an appeal by Airbus saying, the European plane maker had failed to fix the harm done to Boeing.

Boeing chairman and chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said: “Today’s final ruling sends a clear message: disregard for the rules and illegal subsidies are not tolerated,”