EU clears Comcast bid for Sky

‘Raised no competition concerns’

The European Commission has today given the green light to Comcast’s bid for Sky, after it said that the proposed merger raised no competition concerns in Europe.

This follows the commission’s announcement in April that it also unconditionally supports Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox’s proposed takeover of Sky.

“The proposed transaction would lead to only a limited increase in Sky’s existing share of the markets for the acquisition of TV content, as well as in the market for the wholesale supply of TV channels in the relevant member states,” the EU competition agency said today.