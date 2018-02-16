Enhancing safety: Uber to set up 24-hour hotline for UK customers

After listening to feedback from drivers, riders, local regulators and the police

In its latest effort to “enhance” passenger safety in the UK, Uber has announced plans to set up a 24-hour hotline for UK customers, reporting crimes directly to the police, as well as increased scrutiny of drivers’ licencing details. The firm said it was changing its policy “after listening to feedback”.

The move comes just a day after London’s transport authorities announced tighter controls on private hire firms.

Tom Elvidge, general manager of Uber in the UK said: “With millions of trips across the UK booked through our app each week, the safety of riders and drivers using Uber is a top priority. Over the last few years we’ve led the way with pioneering technology which enhances safety like GPS tracking of every trip and our two-way rating system.

“But we recognise we can use our technology to go even further in setting a higher standard for private hire and other transport options. After listening to feedback from drivers, riders, local regulators and the police we’re introducing a number of new features and changes to enhance driver and passenger safety.

“We’re determined to change the way we do business, so we’ll carry on listening and plan to make other improvements over the coming months.”

Uber had lost its London licence in September last year after TfL found the operator not “fit and proper”. The company has appealed the decision.



