Engagement photos: Twitter divided over Meghan's £56,000 sheer couture dress

21 December 2017 | By Purvai Dua

Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just released official engagement portraits today, taken by celebrated fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House earlier this week.

While many have been appreciative of the touching pictures, it is Meghan’s couture gown by British label Ralph & Russo with an eye-watering price tag of £56,000 that has taken the Twitter by a storm.

Here are some mixed reviews:

 

 

