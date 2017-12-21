Engagement photos: Twitter divided over Meghan's £56,000 sheer couture dress

Find out here

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just released official engagement portraits today, taken by celebrated fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House earlier this week.

While many have been appreciative of the touching pictures, it is Meghan’s couture gown by British label Ralph & Russo with an eye-watering price tag of £56,000 that has taken the Twitter by a storm.

Here are some mixed reviews:

Meghan Markle with the sheer top! Bring it girl!! https://t.co/X1pMqoamYB — Marianne Lyles (@MarianneLyles) December 21, 2017

To add to the brilliant list of: mixed-race, divorced, eloquent and outspoken, Meghan Markle is wearing a SHEER TOP in one of her official engagement photos. It just keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/aXl26nDzSF — Imogen Pelham (@immmy) December 21, 2017

So glad Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are proving to be such great advocates and spokespeople of those in poverty and 3rd world countries- your £56k Ralph&Russo dress looks great on the official engagement pics Meg — Jen (@JennyCraggy) December 21, 2017