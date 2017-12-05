Electric black cabs hit London roads today

New electric cabs to cost cabbies more

Electric black taxis have hit London roads from today in a bid to improve city’s air quality. The launch comes weeks ahead of rules requiring new cabs in the capital to be capable of emitting zero emissions.

According to reports, the cab has six seats, contactless card machines, Wifi and USB charging.

Chris Gubbey, boss of manufacturer the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) says the cab will “play a major role in helping to improve air quality”. The vehicle’s filtration system reportedly removes harmful gases from incoming air.

Gubbey adds: “After extensive testing, LEVC’s new taxi is ready to do the job it was made for: transport people around this great city of London safely, cleanly and stylishly. Better for passengers, more cost effective for drivers, it will play a major role in helping to improve air quality benefiting all Londoners. I am immensely proud of the work we have carried out so far: we have produced a new icon, the world’s most advanced electric taxi.”

LEVC says it will save drivers on average £100 in fuel a week. However, the £55,599 cab means drivers will have to pay £310 more a year in car tax.

Under tax law changes introduced this year, people who buy a new car for £40,000 or more must pay an extra £310 in vehicle excise duty from the second to their sixth year of ownership.

More than 9,000 such taxis are expected on London’s roads by 2021.