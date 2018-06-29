Ed Sheeran sued for $100m for 'copying' this 1973 classic

Find out here

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has reportedly been sued for $100m (£76.4m) for allegedly copying parts of Marvin Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It” for his 2014 hit Thinking Out Loud.

According to a report, the complaint has been filed in US District Court yesterday. It states that one of the sons of Gaye’s co-writer, Ed Townsend Jr, sold one-third share of his father’s estate in 2003, giving the company (Structured Asset Sales) the right to a portion of the proceeds from “Lets Get It On” and a stake in the copyright infringement case.

Legal documents further allege that the song copies “the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping”.

Thinking Out Loud reached No 1 in the UK chart and the album has sold over 15m copies.