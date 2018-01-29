EasyJet CEO takes pay cut amid massive gender pay gap

Find details here

Saying his airline was ‘absolutely committed’ to giving equal pay to men and women, EasyJet’s new boss Johan Lundgren has volunteered to cut his pay to the same level as former chief executive, Dame Carolyn McCall.

Lundgren will reportedly cut his pay to £706,000 — from the £740,000 level on which he was hired — as the company looks to narrow the gender pay gap.

Low-cost airline EasyJet has reported a gender pay gap of 51.7 per cent, which is the third-largest mean gender pay gap of any of the 704 employers yet to disclose their figures to the government.

By this April, all employers in the UK (with more than 250 employees) will have to publish their gender pay gap.

“I want that to apply to everybody at easyJet and to show my personal commitment I have asked the board to reduce my pay to match that of Carolyn’s when she was at easyJet,” Lundgren said, adding: “I want us not just to hit our target that 20 per cent of our new pilots should be female by 2020 but to go further than this in the future.”

Some 94 per cent of EasyJet’s pilots are male.