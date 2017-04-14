Easter weekend travel and what you need to know

Travel chaos

Here’s what you need to know for your Easter weekend of travel

Southwest trains have more than 200 engineering projects for this weekend. Waterloo station has been struck with computer problems disrupting travel for Good Friday.

Waterloo station will be chaotic as half the station is closed until Sunday for engineering works with no service between Clapham Junction and Waterloo.

Southwest trains have said that all of their trains will be delayed or scrubbed with chaos lasting the whole day.

Twickenham lines are also closed until Sunday with bus replacement services from Barnes to Hounslow via Teddington.

There will be no Southeastern services in either direction from Waterloo East and Charing Cross including London Bridge.

London underground has many line closures this weekend to include the Metropolitan, Hammersmith and City, District and Circle lines will be closed in parts, from Good Friday until Easter Monday.