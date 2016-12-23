Ealing “riot” breaks out after music event is shut down

Roads were closed during the incident…

Two police officers were injured after “rioting” took place in London when a Somali music event was shut down.

Gangs of youths wreaked havoc as police officers were trying to disperse the crowds on Thursday night in Ealing.

Two police dogs were also injured in the chaos after the “Wild n out” music show was cancelled not long after 11pm.

One organiser suggested around 2,000 people had shown up at the Ealing Town Hall where the event was taking place, the venue can only hold 600 people.

It’s said a mob of youths then made their way down to Longfield Avenue where the rioting broke out.

Many of those involved were arrested as police tried to bring the mob under control, the Met’s Territorial Support Group also arrived at the scene.

The New Broadway and Longfield Avenue were closed off and buses were re directed during the chaos.

The officers injured did not require hospital treatment, the dogs will be seen by a vet today.

Roads eventually re opened at 2am.

A Met police spokesman said: “At approximately 23:00hrs on 22 December, officers were called to Ealing Town Hall, The Broadway, to reports of a disturbance.”

“A number of youths had tried to attend an event being held at the town hall but could not gain entry because the event was full.”

“Officers from Ealing borough attended. The decision was taken to shut the event down and disperse the crowds.”

He added: “A number of people have been arrested for public order offences.”