Donations ‘not reaching survivors’ of Grenfell Tower fire

Donations are not reaching the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire quickly enough, according to campaigners.

Charity Commission figures released today show that just £2.8m of the £18.9m collected for the survivors has been given to them, less than 15 per cent of the total raised.

Yvette Williams, of the Justice 4 Grenfell group told the BBC: “It’s definitely not been fast enough.

“The survivors are raising it more and more: where’s the money, who’s distributing it, why aren’t they distributing it, how have they been chosen to distribute it, what’s the criteria for distribution, and how are you communicating with the people who should be receiving that money?

“Information isn’t transparent. They have to beg for information and it’s still not clear the background of it, or how they’re going forward with it.”

The commission said that there had been difficulties in contacting those affected by the fire in June, which killed at least 80 people, and that others are still yet to come forward.

The Red Cross and the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation each raised £5.75m, and the Evening Standard and LCF appeal collected more than £6.7m.

Of the £5.7m raised by the Red Cross, £2.4m has so far been distributed, while the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation has distributed £2.1m to organisations.

David Holdsworth, the regulator’s chief operating officer, said that the Commission are working to help charities co-ordinate their response so that those affected know where to go to get access to the funds that have been raised for them.

He said: “It is unusual for us to be involved in this way as regulator, but because of the urgent need of the victims of this tragedy, and because of the great generosity of the public who have given millions to different charities, it was right that we stepped in and helped charities work together in the best interests of those affected.”

“As the regulator, we also ensure that funds are protected for those they are intended for.”