Donald Trump's FUNNIEST fails on Twitter
When Trump proved he has the “the best words”
- We all know that the US president Donald Trump hit back at Theresa May today for criticising his decision to share anti-Muslim videos on Twitter. But what we do not know is that for a brief period, Trump had tagged the wrong Theresa May on Twitter! The person originally tagged is from Bognor Regis with just six followers. That’s not all. She is now reportedly waiting for an apology from the White House.
- Who can forget the time when the US president Donald Trump invented a new word ‘Covfefe’ and broke the internet? In what was an apparent typo, Trump had tweeted just after midnight: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet stayed online for a full six hours before it was taken down.
- In the ongoing tussle with North Korea, Trump once took Kim Jong-un’s insult to heart and tweeted: “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat? Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!” Talk about diplomacy.
- In May, Trump had tweeted about Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general he fired in January, as she was gearing up to testify before a Senate subcommittee about her role in the dismissal of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. He tweeted: “Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council.” Realising that ‘council’ is not the correct word here, Trump deleted the tweet and replaced it with “counsel.” But even this correction attracted a lot of trolling and memes on the Internet.
- Trump’s reputation with tweeting is so notorious that when an employee “inadvertently” shut down his Twitter account for 11 minutes this month, he was hailed ‘the hero we need’ by the netizens and interviewed by global press!