Donald Trump to 'meet the Queen' during UK visit

Either at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle

Donald Trump is set to meet Theresa May and the Queen when he visits the UK on July 13 — his first visit as President.

Trump can meet the Queen either at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, BBC North America editor Jon Sopel said.

Downing Street has called it a “working visit” - not the full-blown state visit Mr Trump was promised last year. PM Theresa May also said she was “looking forward to welcoming President Trump to the United Kingdom for a working visit on July 13”.

Meanwhile, Trump can face mass demonstrations in London as human rights groups have already vowed to protest.